Assam Government To Relocate Tiger After Fatal Attack On Forest Guard

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: In a statement to the assembly on Friday, Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced that efforts are underway to identify and relocate the tiger responsible for the recent death of forest guard Dhanmoni Deka in Orang National Park. If necessary, the animal will be moved to a zoo to prevent further incidents.

The minister confirmed that the deceased guard’s family has received an ex-gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh and promised further humanitarian assistance. The government’s prompt action aims to address concerns that the tiger may become a ‘man-eater’ after attacking and killing Deka at the Balipara anti-poaching camp.

A team has been tasked with tracking and capturing the Royal Bengal Tiger to ensure public safety and prevent further tragedies. The incident highlights the risks faced by forest personnel and the need for continued support and protection for those serving in wildlife conservation.