Assam To Host First-Ever Science Fair At Assam Sahitya Sabha’s 77th Biennial Conference

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: The Assam government is set to host its inaugural Science Fair in Pathsala from January 31 to February 4, 2025, as part of the 77th Biennial Conference of the Assam Sahitya Sabha. This pioneering initiative aims to spark scientific curiosity among students and the broader public.

Assam Panchayat Rural & Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced the event, highlighting the collaboration with various departments and organizations, including the Science and Technology Department, IIT Guwahati, Dibrugarh University, and Assam Agriculture University.

The five-day fair promises an engaging environment, offering science-related activities and benefiting students significantly. Over 30-40 scientists from the Bajali area and a large number of students are expected to participate, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational initiatives.