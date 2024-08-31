CBI Files 3rd Chargesheet In Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Paper-Leak Case

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 31: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third supplementary chargesheet in the alleged question paper leak case for the assistant engineer (civil) examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The latest chargesheet concludes the CBI’s investigation, naming the mother of an aspirant who paid Rs 5 lakh to an accused middleman to obtain the leaked questions. The middleman and candidate were previously chargesheeted along with six others, including a teacher and a deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examinations of APPSC.

The CBI alleges that the deputy controller of examination, in collusion with the middleman and others, leaked the 2022 paper to candidates for a large sum of money. The case was registered on October 26, 2022, against a teacher and unidentified APPSC officers and officials.