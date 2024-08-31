Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

‘Chinese Version Of Yogi Adityanath’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Assam CM For Scrapping Jumma Break For Muslim MLAs

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader, has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the two-hour Jumma break for Muslim legislators, calling him a “Chinese version of UP CM Adityanath Yogi” seeking “cheap popularity”.

Yadav accused the BJP of making Muslims a “soft target” and spreading hatred. He stated that the party keeps targeting minorities through various means, such as the Waqf Board Bill and CAA-NRC.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the decision, saying it prioritized productivity and shed colonial baggage. However, Yadav and a Muslim MLA from AIUDF questioned the need to change the decades-long rule, alleging it targeted the Muslim community ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News