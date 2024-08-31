‘Chinese Version Of Yogi Adityanath’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Assam CM For Scrapping Jumma Break For Muslim MLAs

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader, has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the two-hour Jumma break for Muslim legislators, calling him a “Chinese version of UP CM Adityanath Yogi” seeking “cheap popularity”.

Yadav accused the BJP of making Muslims a “soft target” and spreading hatred. He stated that the party keeps targeting minorities through various means, such as the Waqf Board Bill and CAA-NRC.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the decision, saying it prioritized productivity and shed colonial baggage. However, Yadav and a Muslim MLA from AIUDF questioned the need to change the decades-long rule, alleging it targeted the Muslim community ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.