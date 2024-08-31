Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Four Nagaland Girls To Represent India At 37th King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship

Kohima, Aug 31: In a proud moment for the state, four talented athletes from Nagaland have been selected to represent India at the prestigious 37th King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship in Thailand, scheduled to take place from September 1-8.

Sezovelu Dozo, Rukuvinu Tsukru, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, and Mongshai will be part of the 15-member women’s team, competing against top players from around the world in this traditional Southeast Asian sport.

Adding to the pride, Director of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland, Kethosituo Sekhose, has been appointed as the Indian Team Manager for the event.

The Nagaland Sepaktakraw Association has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Sepaktakraw Federation for recognizing the talent and dedication from Nagaland by selecting Kethosituo Sekhose as the Team Manager.

