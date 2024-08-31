Manipur CM Condemns Arson Attack At Michael Lamjathang Haokip’s Residence

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 31: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the third arson attack on the residence of Michael Lamjathang Haokip’s parents. In a stern statement on X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his disapproval of these acts of violence, labelling them as provocations that would not be tolerated. “Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

The Chief Minister also indicated that action would be taken against officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats. “Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats,” he stated.