Manipur: Strike Against Kuki Community Rally Ends Peacefully

NET Web Desk

The cease work strike, called by women vendors from Khwairamband Keithel, Meitei Leima, and several other organisations in protest against a rally planned by the Kuki community, ended peacefully today. The rally was organised to demand separate administration and the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Major commercial centres of Imphal, including Khwairamband Ima Keithel, Paona Keithel, Thangal Keithel, as well as key markets in other districts such as Kakching, Bishnupur, and Thoubal, remained closed during the strike. Additionally, sit-in protests were held in several localities.

The movement of vehicles throughout the city was noticeably reduced, and several schools announced a holiday in response to the strike. Despite the disruption to daily life, no untoward incidents were reported. City police were seen implementing security measures in Greater Imphal to prevent any potential disturbances.