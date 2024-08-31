Massive Protest Rallies Erupt In Manipur Over Alleged Audio Leak Involving Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 31: A massive public rally was organised on Saturday by student bodies in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in response to the alleged audio leak involving Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

In Churachandpur, the rally began at the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary gate in Leisang, where participants carried placards demanding the prosecution of the Chief Minister. The rally concluded at the Wall of Remembrance in Tuibong, with leaders from various tribes and civil society organisations delivering speeches. The event proceeded peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported.

In Kangpokpi, the rally was organised by the Kuki Students Organisation-Sadar Hills, along with the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), Gangte Students’ Organisation (GSO), and Zillai Students of Sadar Hills. The protest was held against the alleged ethnic cleansing of Kuki-Zo people and to demand separate administration. Hundreds of people gathered to protest the exposed audio clip in which CM N. Biren Singh allegedly claimed to have initiated the conflict. The rally started from Keithelmanbi Military Colony and proceeded to Kangpokpi, where a memorandum is set to be submitted to the District Commissioner at his office.