NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 31: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma departed for a week-long visit to the United States on Friday, accompanied by his wife Liansailovi and Officer on Special Duty Lalremruata.

During his tour, Lalduhoma will attend the ‘Mizo Day’ celebrations in Maryland, where he will engage with the Mizo diaspora community. Additionally, he is scheduled to meet with officials from the US State Department.