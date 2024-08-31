Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Launches Poshan Maah 2024 With “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

Kohima, Aug 31: Nagaland kicked off its Poshan Maah 2024 celebrations today with the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, led by Secretary, Social Welfare, Martha Ritse. The campaign aims to promote nutrition and environmental conservation through a tree plantation drive.

The Department of Social Welfare, along with district and block officers, Anganwadi workers, and other departments, participated in the campaign across the state. The event marked the beginning of Poshan Maah 2024, which will be celebrated throughout September in convergence with various departments.

The campaign’s objective is to create awareness about the importance of nutrition, health, and environmental conservation, and to promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle among the citizens of Nagaland.

