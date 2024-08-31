Political Parties Behind Communal Unrest in Tripura, Claims TIPRA Motha’s Ex-Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2024: In a series of explosive remarks, the Tripura’s royal scion and former supremo of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Saturday accused political parties of being responsible for the recent communal unrest in the state. Speaking to reporters at the residence of the deceased Chiranjit Dey in Indranagar, Debbarman stated, “A political party is involved in the recent unrest in Gandacherra and Ranirbazar.”

During his visit, Debbarman provided financial assistance to the family of the deceased. He also expressed concerns about the illegal entry of Bangladeshi citizens into Tripura, warning, “It may harm India’s security and sovereignty in the coming days.”

On the same day, Debbarman addressed the severe flooding caused by continuous rains in Tripura. “Tripura has suffered heavy losses due to floods. The people of Tripura should rise above caste and come together to face this dire situation,” he urged. To support the flood victims, he announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who died, regardless of caste. “It is my humanitarian responsibility to provide financial support to the family members of the victims. I have contributed this money entirely on my own initiative,” he said, emphasizing that now is not the time for politics.

When questioned about MP Kriti Singh Debbarman’s role in dealing with the floods, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman replied, “He is in Agartala and will leave for Santirbazar tomorrow. He has already announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to deal with the floods.”

Debbarman strongly condemned the recent violence surrounding the breaking of Kali idols in Ranirbazar. “Distortion of the Kali idol was not done once. But later attacks on the homes of minorities are very sad. Exemplary punishment should be given to those involved in the incident,” he asserted. He further added, “Political parties are responsible for most communal violence. Be it BJP, Congress, or CPIM. A political party is behind the recent Gandacherra incident, Ranirbazar and more communal violence.”

Debbarman emphasized that communal violence in Tripura is not desirable. “Tripura is now slowly progressing towards development. Castes and minorities are living together in the state and have maintained peace and order for many years. One should not fight with each other,” he said.

He also reiterated his concerns about the illegal entry of Bangladeshi citizens into Tripura. “Bangladesh may have multiple problems including food and health, but entry to Tripura should not be accepted. Penetration is increasing drastically in recent days. It may harm India’s security and sovereignty in the future. Therefore, the central government should take effective steps to prevent infiltration,” he concluded.