Sikkim: Empowering Young Minds, School Soil Health Programme Organised In Pakyong

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 31: The School Soil Health Programme, a training on soil sampling and testing, was organized by ATMA in coordination with the Agriculture Department, Pakyong District, and ICAR-KVK at Eklavya Model Resident School in Parakha.

The program aimed to educate students on soil health and sustainable farming practices, emphasizing their crucial role in ensuring the well-being of agriculture and the environment.

Rebecca Gurung, Deputy Director cum Deputy Project Director ATMA, highlighted the importance of soil health, tailored fertilizer usage, and eco-friendly farming practices. Dr. Smruti Ranjan Padhan, Scientist Agronomy, ICAR-KVK, provided a technical session on soil sampling and testing, stressing the role of nutrients in maintaining soil health and fertility.

The program included practical sessions on soil sampling and testing, and detailed information on soil health cards and the use of the Harvesto Kit.

The event was attended by teachers, students, and staff from ERMS Parakha, Agriculture Inspectors, ATM-ATMA, and staff from the Agriculture Department.

The initiative empowers young minds to adopt sustainable farming practices, ensuring a healthier environment and a brighter future for agriculture.