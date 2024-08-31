Sikkim: Minister Rai Inspects IPR Office In Namchi, Assures Support For Infrastructure Upgrade

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 31: In a move to enhance the functioning of the Information and Public Relations Office in Namchi, Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bhoj Raj Rai conducted a thorough inspection of the building today.

Accompanied by departmental officers, Minister Rai assessed the condition of the office and highlighted the need for urgent repairs and maintenance due to water seepage and the ageing structure.

During the visit, the Minister engaged with the staff, assuring them of the department’s full support and guidance. He instructed the DE and his team to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the building and take prompt action to improve its infrastructure.

The staff, led by DIO Deepti Pradhan, expressed gratitude to the Minister for addressing their long-standing requisitions with immediate support.

The inspection is seen as a step towards providing a better working environment for the staff and enhancing the overall functioning of the IPR office in Namchi.