Tripura: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Including Two Rohingyas Arrested in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2024: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two Rohingya individuals for infiltrating Tripura once more. “Today, they will be handed over to the court, and we will seek police remand,” stated Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP police station.

Due to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance along the Tripura borders. Amidst this heightened vigilance, Bangladeshis have been entering Tripura through various routes. In a recent operation, police apprehended two Rohingya citizens at Agartala railway station.

“Based on a tip-off, we received information that suspects were loitering around Agartala railway station. Acting on this intelligence, we conducted an operation and arrested two individuals,” said Tapas Das. “During interrogation, they admitted to illegally entering Tripura and were planning to travel to Calcutta.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azida Begum and Ramzan Ali, residents of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp-5 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. “Both fled to the state, and an investigation is underway to determine who else might be involved,” Das added. “They will be handed over to the court, and we will seek police remand for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, West Agartala Police Station’s OC Paritosh Das informed the media that two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the City Centre area in Agartala city on Friday evening. The arrestees are Rafiq Sheikh and Azim Uddin. They had entered Tripura from Bangladesh illegally through Sonamura in Sepahijala district. Two mobile phones and some documents were recovered from their possession. They were working at a construction site in Agartala city. OC Das got to know about their presence after interrogating another Bangladeshi national named Suman from Narayanganj a couple of days back.