7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 Launched In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 2: The Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) celebrated the opening ceremony of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 at Khel Gaon, Reshithang on Sunday. Minister Samdup Lepcha graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The event is part of the POSHAN Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aiming to tackle malnutrition through a life-circle approach. The focus themes of this year’s Poshan Maah include Anaemia, Growth Monitoring, Complementary Feeding, and Technology for better Governance.

The ceremony included a torch-bearing ceremony, pledge-taking, and cultural performances. The Minister commended the Prime Minister’s initiative and emphasized the importance of nutrition for health, wellness, and immunity.

The month-long event will witness campaigns and activities focusing on key themes, including Exclusive Breastfeeding and Complementary Feeding, to enhance ground-level nutritional awareness.