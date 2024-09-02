Assam CM Himanta Claims Record Job Creation, Promises 50,000 More Appointments

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that over 1 lakh recruitments have taken place during his tenure, claiming that no government since Independence has provided jobs to so many youths in its ruling period. He distributed permanent appointment letters to 23,956 contractual teachers and state pool teachers, bringing the total jobs provided to 1,24,345 since May 2021.

Sarma promised to give jobs to another 50,000 youths by next year in various departments like education and police. He also announced that all new appointees will be part of the National Pension System (NPS), which will become the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from April 2025.

The CM highlighted the state’s expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore annually for paying salaries to Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-passed teachers and announced plans to sanction 6,000 posts for headmasters across schools.