Assam Extends Financial Aid To Flood-Hit Tripura

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 2: In a gesture of solidarity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 crore for the flood-hit state of Tripura.

The cheque was handed over to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha by Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in Agartala. The aid comes after the devastating floods in Tripura, which occurred between August 19-24, resulted in the loss of at least 32 lives, with two others injured and one person missing.

Sarma took to social media to express his support, stating, “The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis.” Saha expressed his gratitude, thanking Sarma for his “kindness, generosity, and compassion”. The contribution is expected to go a long way in helping Tripura overcome the challenges posed by the floods.