BSF And Meghalaya Police Nab Suspected Bangladeshi Human Trafficker

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 2: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police apprehended a suspected Bangladeshi human trafficker, Md Mijan Mia (49), near the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills.

According to sources, the arrest was made based on specific intelligence, and initial questioning revealed that Mia was involved in facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in cross-border smuggling activities.

A resident of Sunamganj district in Bangladesh, Mia was handed over to the Dangar police station for further investigation and legal action.