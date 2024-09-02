Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Cracks Down On Pro-Meitei Militant Group

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 2: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken a firm stance against Arambai Tenggol, a pro-Meitei militant group accused of fueling violence against the Kuki community.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Singh stated that he has told Arambai Tenggol, a militant group accused of fueling violence, to refrain from anti-national and communal activities. He emphasized his zero-tolerance policy, saying, “There should be no communal word from you. I gave a clear warning: ‘You will not say anything.'”

Singh claimed that Arambai Tenggol has remained quiet for five months, indicating his efforts to curb their activities. However, Kuki representatives continue to blame the group for the growing violence, accusing the government of ignoring evidence and targeting violence.

Despite criticism from Kuki groups, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, Singh remains resolute in his mission to maintain peace and stability in the region, refusing to resign. The situation remains tense, with the government working to address the concerns of all communities involved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News