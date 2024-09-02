Manipur: Woman killed, Minor Daughter And 7 Others Injured In Firing By Suspected Kuki Militants

NET Web Desk

In a significant escalation of violence, alleged Kuki militants have used high-tech drones to deploy RPGs in Koutruk, Imphal West marking a new and dangerous phase in the ongoing conflict. While drone bombs have become more common in modern warfare, the use of drones to launch explosives against both security forces and civilians is unprecedented in the region.

One civilian, Ngangbam Surbala (31), succumbed to bullet injuries from the attack. Her eight-year-old daughter was also injured, suffering a wound to her arm. In total, two police personnel and six civilians were reported injured in the ongoing violence.

The attack unfolded when alleged Kuki militants fired on the Koutruk and Kadangband areas of Imphal West district.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the Home Department condemned the attack, describing it as a deliberate assault on “unarmed Koutruk villagers using drones, bombs, and other sophisticated weapons by Kuki militants.” The department warned that such actions are intended to disrupt the state’s efforts to establish peace.

Surbala, a Meitei, was killed in a bomb explosion amidst the gunfire. She was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where she was declared dead. Reports indicate that at least eight others, including her daughter, sustained injuries during the attack.

State police, with the support of central forces, have been deployed to the area. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and police have appealed to the public to exercise restraint. Combing operations are underway to locate and neutralise any hostile elements. The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and external support, is being considered as a factor in the attack.