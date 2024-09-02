Sikkim CM Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma, Discusses Issues Pertaining To NE

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 2: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, discussing regional development and cooperation. Tamang pitched for a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati, enhancing accessibility and regional growth.

Sarma offered support to Sikkim patients seeking cancer treatment in Assam’s specialized hospitals. The meeting highlighted strong bonds between the states, easing the burden on patients and ensuring access to quality care.

“Our discussions were focused on the development and progress of the northeastern region. A key topic we explored was the possibility of launching a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati. This service would greatly enhance accessibility for the people of both states and contribute significantly to regional growth,” Sikkim CM said in a Facebook post.

“During our conversation, the Hon’ble Chief Minister kindly informed me about the advanced healthcare facilities available in Assam, particularly the hospitals specialising in cancer treatment. He graciously offered to extend support to patients from Sikkim who seek treatment at these facilities,” he added.

Tamang said this gesture of cooperation underscores the strong bonds between the two states.

“This collaboration will undoubtedly ease the burden on those facing serious health challenges, ensuring they have access to the best possible care close to home,” he said.

Tamang invited Sarma to visit Sikkim, which was accepted. He also visited the Kamakhya temple, offering prayers for Sikkim’s welfare.

The Assam CMO confirmed the meeting, discussing mutual interests and regional growth. Sarma expressed delight at meeting Tamang, congratulating him on his election victory and appreciating the gifts and artwork exchanged.