Telangana Sends Aid to flood-hit Tripura

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Sept 2: In a show of support for flood-affected families in Tripura, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off a truck carrying essential relief materials on Sunday. The truck, sponsored by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana State Branch, is headed to Agartala with supplies for 1,000 families, including baby food, clothing, mosquito nets, and emergency medicine.

Governor Varma, also President of the Red Cross Society of Telangana, highlighted the organization’s commitment to disaster response. He expressed satisfaction with the initiative, stating it fosters national integration and demonstrates Telangana’s support for the flood-affected people of Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha thanked Governor Varma for the humanitarian effort, appreciating the support for the people of Tripura during this challenging time.