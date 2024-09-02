TMC Assam Chief Ripun Bora Resigns Amid Party Discontent

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 2: In a significant development, Ripun Bora, the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Assam unit chief, has resigned from his position, citing the party’s lack of regional acceptance in Assam.

Bora, who joined TMC from Congress in April 2022, stated that his suggestions to increase the party’s acceptability in Assam were ignored. He noted that people in Assam view TMC as a regional party of West Bengal, leading to its poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where it secured only 0.37% of the vote share.

Party insiders revealed that rising differences between Bora and TMC, particularly about the party’s positioning as a Bengali-centric entity, led to his decision.

In response, TMC MP Sushmita Dev is set to visit Guwahati to engage with state office bearers. The party is also looking to expand its presence in the northeast, with Meghalaya TMC chief Mukul Sangma recently appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.