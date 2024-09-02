Tripura Police Arrests Three Bangladeshi Nationals in Agartala City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2024: Despite stringent border security measures, the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Tripura persists. Three Bangladeshi citizens were arrested by the West Agartala police for trespassing on Sunday evening.

Paritosh Das, the Officer-in-Charge of Paschim Police Station, reported, “A Bangladeshi citizen was apprehended from Lankamura on August 29. He has been handed over to the court, and we are seeking police remand.” Following his interrogation, two more Bangladeshi nationals were detained.

“During their questioning, we detained three additional Bangladeshi nationals from RMS Chowmuhani area in Agartala city,” Das added. “They will be presented in court today, and we will seek their police remand.”

The authorities continue to face challenges in curbing the illegal influx, despite ongoing efforts to secure the border.