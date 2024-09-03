Dropping Of Bombs On Civilians, Security Forces Using Drones An ‘Act Of Terrorism’: Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the use of drones to drop bombs on civilian populations and security forces, labelling it an act of terrorism. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Singh described these attacks as cowardly and stated that the Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the government would take necessary measures to combat such forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population. He further called for unity among the people of Manipur, emphasising the importance of standing together against hate, division, and separatism.

“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division, and separatism,” he affirmed in his statement.