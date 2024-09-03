Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Dropping Of Bombs On Civilians, Security Forces Using Drones An ‘Act Of Terrorism’: Manipur CM

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the use of drones to drop bombs on civilian populations and security forces, labelling it an act of terrorism. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Singh described these attacks as cowardly and stated that the Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the government would take necessary measures to combat such forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population. He further called for unity among the people of Manipur, emphasising the importance of standing together against hate, division, and separatism.

“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division, and separatism,” he affirmed in his statement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News