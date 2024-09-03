Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Sangtam Community Celebrates Mungmung Festival Cum Mini Hornbill In Kiphire

Kohima, Sept 3: The Sangtam community celebrated their annual Mungmung festival cum mini hornbill at the Public Ground in Kiphire district today.

Chingmak Chang, President of the Eastern Naga People’s Organization (ENPO), attended as the chief guest and emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Chang urged young people to remember their roots and culture, stating, “Loss of culture is loss of identity.”

The Mungmung festival, meaning “Togetherness Forever,” is a six-day celebration observed in the first week of September every year, highlighting the significance of unity and community bonding among the Sangtam people.

