NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 3: In a significant achievement, the Wokha District Administration’s innovative initiative, Wokha SAATHI (Smart AI-based Assistant for Timely Help & Interface) WhatsApp Chatbot, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award at the National e-Governance Awards 2023-2024.

The award was presented at the 27th National Conference on e-Governance held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.