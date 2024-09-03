Progress on New Bongaigaon-Agthori Project: Double Line Section Between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road Commissioned

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 03, 2024: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line section between Sorbhog&Barpeta Road stations on 03rdof September, 2024. The primary objective of this inspection was to ensure safety, security and operational efficiency of thenewly created railway infrastructure in this section before commencing passenger and freight train services.

Work of the Sorbhog & Barpeta Road section has been done as part of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km long doubling project. The stretch between Sorbhog & Barpeta Road is of 6.22 km. The section includes 01 major bridge of span 319.9 meter. There is 01 manned Level Crossing gate in the section. This second line was commissioned along with electrification. The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the Railway Bridge, track fittings, P-way assets, electronic inter-locking, relay rooms, and level crossings in the section and also checked readiness of staff for train operation.

Out of the total 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 108.68km has already been commissioned. Earlier 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni, 26.91 km section between Pathsala to Nalbari, 18.99 km section between Bijni to Sorbhog, 7.48 km section between Changsari to Agthori, 10.15 km Baihata to Changsari and 21.40 kmBarpeta Road to Pathsalawas commissioned on 30thAugust, 2022, 24th May, 13th June, 26th December, 2023, 20th March, 2024 and 3rd June, 2024 respectively. Also, 6.22 km betweenSorbhog and Barpeta Roadis commissioned on Tuesday.

At present the doubling work between Nalbari to Baihata section 31.828 km is in progress and on the way towards completion. On completion of the entire project, the regional train connectivity will get a significant boost due to reduction in crossing time. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freights and passenger traffic through the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya route and will be helpful in boosting economic activities.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed this in a press communiqué on Tuesday.