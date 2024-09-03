Protest Erupts In Khwairamband Keithel Over Government Inaction After Deadly Drone Attack

NET Web Desk

Women from Khwairambandh Keithel took to the streets today, expressing their anger and frustration towards both the central and state governments. The protest comes in the wake of a deadly drone attack by Kuki militants on Meitei villages, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to her daughter and several others. The incident has sparked outrage across the state.

This afternoon, a large group of irate women marched towards the Chief Minister’s Bungalow, demanding immediate action and answers. “What is the government doing? Why is the new governor of the state silent when Kuki militants are bombing villages using drones?” shouted one protester as the crowd moved forward, expressing disbelief and anger at the lack of response from authorities.

The protesters were eventually halted by police near Gambhir Singh Market complex on BT Road, where tensions escalated. The women confronted the police, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attacks. They vowed to intensify their movement unless decisive action is taken to drive out and arrest the Kuki militants responsible for the drone attacks.

The protest highlights the growing frustration with the government’s perceived inaction amid escalating violence in the region. The women’s demands for accountability and protection underscore the urgent need for authorities to address the security situation and restore peace.