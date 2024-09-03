Tripura: Mortal Remains of 16-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Handed Over to Bangladesh Authorities by BSF

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 03, 2024: In a solemn ceremony at the India-Bangladesh international border at Manu Land Customs in Tripura’s Kailashahar under Unakoti district, the mortal remains of 16-year-old Swarna Das was handed over by the Border Security Force (BSF) to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). This handover followed a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB, held after the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

During the flag meeting, the body of Swarna Das was presented to her father, Farendra Kumar Das, a resident of Juri police station in Moulvibazar district, Bangladesh. Upon identifying his daughter, Farendra Kumar Das stated, “This is indeed my 16-year-old daughter, Swarna Das.” Following this identification, the BSF completed the necessary formalities and handed over the body to the BGB.

Irani police confirmed the identity and nationality of the deceased, stating, “Swarna Das was a citizen of Bangladesh, and her father Farendra Kumar Das was present during the handover to the Bangladeshi authorities.”

The incident that led to Swarna Das’s death took place on September 1, when she along with her parents attempted to cross the border into India. During this attempt, border guards opened fire resulting in her tragic death. The incident took place at the Lalarchak border area of Sharifpur union on Sunday night. The forensic report is awaited to determine whether the shooting was carried out by the BSF or the BGB.

This incident has raised concerns and calls for a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of the minor girl.