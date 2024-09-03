Tripura’s CMRF Receives Nearly Rs 98 Crore for Flood-Affected Victims

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 03, 2024: Altogether, Rs 97 crore 95 lakh 68 thousand 763 have been contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Tripura from August 23 to September 02, 2024 for the devastating floods took place on August 21 and 22 across the state, according to the information posted in Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s Facebook page.

The contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) have been made to assist those affected by the devastating floods across the state. This initiative began on August 23 with the Union government’s approval, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to release ₹40 crore in advance from the SDRF as the central share for flood relief. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their crucial support during this challenging time for Tripura.

Apart from PM Modi-led government: This amount includes contributions from various individuals, organizations, and governments, with the largest donations coming from the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as well as from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the CM Dr Saha’s Facebook page, the first contributions on behalf of state-based organizations and industries started on August 24.

Thereafter, CM Dr Saha convened an all-party meeting at the State Guest House to address the devastating flood situation caused by record rainfall. He briefed representatives from various political parties on our government’s response efforts so far & solicited their valuable suggestions. He also urged them to join us in tackling the post-flood challenges ahead.

The Chief Minister stated, “In this challenging time, countless compassionate individuals from our beloved state of Tripura and other parts of the country have come forward to support the government in providing relief to the flood victims. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of them. While it’s impossible to name all these noble souls, I deeply appreciate the responsibility and compassion you’ve shown towards those in need. Furthermore, citizens who wish to support the people of Tripura during this disaster, regardless of party affiliation, can contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through the provided QR Code or bank account. I am confident that with your collective support, we can overcome this disaster and continue our journey towards building a prosperous Tripura.”

By revealing the QR code, it is evident that the people of Tripura have been contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund since August 27, and the total amount raised so far is expected to be significant.

Apart from CMRF, a large number of organizations revealing their names for fame and a few numbers without fame started distributing relief materials among the distressed people who are living in the camps throughout the state. The people residing in rural and remote areas of Tripura are facing unimaginable hardships. Yet, in the midst of the floods, a glimmer of hope emerged as the NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Assam Rifles, and Tripura State Rifles stepped in to lend a helping hand. Their efforts during this crisis were truly invaluable. But the challenges still remain. The floodwaters have receded, but they’ve left behind a thick layer of alluvial soil, making life even more difficult for the already struggling residents. Homes and courtyards are buried, and the weight of their troubles is visible in the faces of the children.