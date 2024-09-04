Arunachal’s Manta Wangsu Selected For Prestigious University Of Edinburgh Fellowships

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 4: Manta Wangsu, a native of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected as a visiting overseas research fellow at the University of Edinburgh (UoE), Scotland.

Wangsu, from Chanu village in Longding, completed his schooling from JNV Khapcho and Lakhimpur. He holds a degree in social work from Don Bosco College Maram, Manipur, and an MA in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati. Currently, he is pursuing a PhD in sociology and social anthropology at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Wangsu on his achievement, expressing confidence that he will excel under the guidance of Dr. Rahul Ranjan at the School of GeoSciences. Mein hailed Wangsu’s selection as a testament to the talent and ambition of Arunachal’s youth.

Wangsu’s achievement has been widely celebrated on social media, with politicians and student leaders from Longding district congratulating him on his success.