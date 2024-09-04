Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Himanta Inaugurates Rs 5.75 Cr Waste Compost Plant In Lakhimpur

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste to Compost Plant in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday. The plant, built at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore, aims to transform North Lakhimpur city into a clean and garbage-free area.

The facility, constructed under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation, has a daily capacity of 100 MT and will efficiently process and recycle waste, converting organic material into compost for agricultural use.

During his four-day tour to five districts, CM Sarma also visited the Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone, ISBT, and Lakhimpur Stadium construction site, reviewing implementation plans and providing guidance.

This initiative is a significant step towards scientific waste disposal and creating a sustainable environment in Assam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News