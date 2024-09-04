Assam CM Himanta Inaugurates Rs 5.75 Cr Waste Compost Plant In Lakhimpur

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste to Compost Plant in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday. The plant, built at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore, aims to transform North Lakhimpur city into a clean and garbage-free area.

The facility, constructed under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation, has a daily capacity of 100 MT and will efficiently process and recycle waste, converting organic material into compost for agricultural use.

During his four-day tour to five districts, CM Sarma also visited the Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone, ISBT, and Lakhimpur Stadium construction site, reviewing implementation plans and providing guidance.

This initiative is a significant step towards scientific waste disposal and creating a sustainable environment in Assam.