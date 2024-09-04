Guwahati: Cyber Police Station Recovers ₹2.55 Crore In Cybercrime Cases, Warns Of Rising Online Scams

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 4: The Cyber Police Station at Panbazar has achieved a significant milestone, recovering over ₹2.55 crore in connection with various cybercrime cases since its inception in September 2023.

In less than a year, the dedicated cybercrime unit has registered 606 cases, involving a staggering ₹35.51 crore in fraudulent activities. Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, highlighted the alarming rise in cybercrime within Guwahati, prompting the establishment of the specialised police station.

Guwahati Police recently cracked a sophisticated cybercrime racket, resulting in the arrest of four suspects – Bablu Das, Anvesh Chandra, Chinmoy Chakraborty, and Abinash Mahato. The case involved the rotation of illicit money through bank accounts opened by financially vulnerable individuals.

During the operation, the police recovered several incriminating items, including 44 cheque books, 12 bank passbooks, and 49 ATM cards.

Commissioner Barah warned the public about various online scams currently circulating, including the APDCL scam, digital arrest scam, work-from-home scam, investment app scam, and fake email scam. He urged citizens to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with online transactions.

In a note of caution, Barah appealed to the public not to open bank accounts and hand them over for someone else’s use in exchange for monetary benefits, warning that doing so might lead to legal consequences.