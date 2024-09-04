Historic Peace Agreement Signed Between the Governments of India, Tripura, NLFT & ATTF at New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 04, 2024: In a landmark move aimed at bringing lasting peace to the Northeastern state of Tripura, a historic agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). The Memorandum of Understanding, witnessed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is seen as a significant step toward ending decades of insurgency in the region.

At the signing ceremony held in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the agreement as a “milestone” in the ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Northeastern region. “This peace accord marks the end of a 35-year-long armed struggle in Tripura,” said Shah, emphasizing the importance of the agreement in bringing an era of peace to the state. He added, “The signing of this accord will put a complete stop to insurgent activities in Tripura, paving the way for development and progress.”

In addition to the peace agreement, Shah announced a financial package of Rs 250 crore, dedicated to the rehabilitation of 328 militants who will surrender their arms as part of the accord. This package is intended to support the former insurgents as they reintegrate into society and contribute to the state’s development.

Highlighting the central government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shah noted the significant strides made in bridging the gap between the Northeastern region and the rest of India. “Under PM Modi’s government, we have worked tirelessly to connect the Northeast with the rest of the country through enhanced road, rail, and air services,” he said. “But more importantly, we have built a stronger ‘heart-to-heart’ relationship between the people of the Northeast and Delhi.”

The Union Home Minister also praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Ashtalakshmi’ and ‘Purvodaya,’ which emphasizes the Northeast’s role in India’s development. “So far, 12 peace agreements have been signed in the Northeastern region, resulting in the surrender of about 10,000 militants,” Shah remarked. “The successful implementation of these agreements has saved thousands of lives—whether insurgents, security personnel, or innocent civilians. With this latest accord, 328 militants will return to normal life, contributing to the prosperity of Tripura.”

Reflecting on previous successes, Shah pointed to the 2020 BRU agreement, which has allowed thousands of displaced persons to live independently in their homes. He assured the members of the NLFT and ATTF that the government would honor the terms of today’s agreement and address the aspirations of the Tiprasa people. Notably, Shah highlighted the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire state of Tripura as a testament to the region’s newfound peace.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah for fostering peace in the Northeast. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have signed numerous peace accords that have resolved some of the most complex and critical issues facing the region,” Saha stated. He also extended a warm welcome to the members of the NLFT and ATTF, encouraging them to embrace a life of peace and prosperity within the larger society.

The ceremony saw the participation of a 10-member delegation from NLFT and ATTF, including key figures such as NLFT (BM) Group Chief Biswa Mohan Debbarma, the organization’s Vice-President Upendra Reang, and ATTF’s Alindra Reang, who were the main signatories of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

NLFT leader Upendra Reang, speaking at the event, expressed confidence in the central government’s commitment to the people of Tripura. “I have decided to join the mainstream, placing my trust in the government led by Prime Minister Modi,” Reyang said. He voiced hope that the financial package would be implemented effectively for the welfare of the Tiprasa people and urged continued attention to the region’s development.

Also in attendance were NE Adviser to the Government of India AK Mishra, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, former Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, IB chief Tapan Deka and several senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The signing of this accord represents a significant achievement in the government’s ongoing efforts to bring peace and prosperity to India’s Northeastern states.