Manipur CM Meets JAC Members To Address Tragic Killing Of Ngangbam Surbala

NET Web Desk

In a crucial meeting held today, the Chief Minister convened with the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to the brutal killing of Ngangbam Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk. The meeting was marked by an expression of deep grief and frustration from the community, which the Chief Minister acknowledged with profound understanding.

The Chief Minister assured the JAC and the affected community that the Government is fully committed to taking immediate and necessary steps to address the situation effectively. Measures to ensure justice for the victim and enhance security for the region were discussed, with a promise of swift and decisive action.

The Government reiterated its dedication to restoring peace and ensuring that such tragedies do not occur in the future. Further details on the steps to be taken will be announced in the coming days, as the administration works closely with the JAC to implement solutions that meet the needs of the community.