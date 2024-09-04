Manipur: FOCS Demands Immediate Withdrawal Of Central Paramilitary Forces, Security Advisor After String Of Violent Incidents

NET Web Desk

In a rapidly escalating situation in Manipur, the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) Manipur has called for the urgent withdrawal of Central paramilitary forces and Security Advisor Kuldip Singh, following a series of violent incidents that have left the local population in fear.

Early today, Kuki militants set fire to the residence of retired police officer Sinam Bipin in the Borobekra sub-division of Jakuradhor Bazar, Jiribam district. The attack, which took place in the early hours, has been strongly condemned by FOCS Manipur. The organization criticized the Central paramilitary forces and Security Advisor Kuldip Singh for their perceived inaction, accusing them of failing to prevent the growing violence in the region.

FOCS highlighted a disturbing pattern of attacks on indigenous Meitei homes by Kuki militants, despite the heavy presence of Central forces. According to the Federation, these forces have not only failed to intervene but have also allowed the militants to target, kill, and displace members of the Meitei community.

In response to these incidents, FOCS Manipur has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Central security forces from the state, arguing that their continued presence has not contributed to the safety of the local population. The organization has called on the authorities to take swift and decisive action to protect the people of Manipur and restore peace in the region.