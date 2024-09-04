Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Huge cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kangpokpi District

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a follow-up action on the recent arms snatching incident at the 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Sinam Kom, a combined team from the Kangpokpi District Police and 22 Assam Rifles conducted an extensive cordon and search operation in the general area of Mark Hill, Kangpokpi District, on Tuesday.

During the operation, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, including one 7.62mm AK-47 rifle, one 5.56mm HK-33 rifle with a magazine, one 12mm triple barrel rifle, one Pt. 22 rifle, one bolt-action rifle, and one 12-inch single bore barrel rifle.

Additionally, one hand grenade, seven 7.62mm live rounds, three 5.56mm live rounds, thirty 7.62mm fired cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News