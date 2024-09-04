Manipur: Huge cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

In a follow-up action on the recent arms snatching incident at the 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Sinam Kom, a combined team from the Kangpokpi District Police and 22 Assam Rifles conducted an extensive cordon and search operation in the general area of Mark Hill, Kangpokpi District, on Tuesday.

During the operation, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, including one 7.62mm AK-47 rifle, one 5.56mm HK-33 rifle with a magazine, one 12mm triple barrel rifle, one Pt. 22 rifle, one bolt-action rifle, and one 12-inch single bore barrel rifle.

Additionally, one hand grenade, seven 7.62mm live rounds, three 5.56mm live rounds, thirty 7.62mm fired cases.