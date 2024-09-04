Manipur Rifles Jawan Takes Own Life While On Sentry Duty In Chandel District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, September 4: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old Manipur Rifles jawan, Divi Lawai Lamkang, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on sentry duty in Chandel district.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the barracks along the Indo-Myanmar international border, where Lamkang was stationed.

Other jawans, who were resting inside, heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene to find Lamkang’s body lying in a pool of blood at the gate, with his service weapon recovered nearby.

A team from the Chandel police station, accompanied by forensic experts, conducted inquest proceedings, and the body was sent to JNIMS in Imphal East for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.