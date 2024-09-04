Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Pollution Control Board Cracks Down On Violators: 6 Industries Shut Down

Shillong, Sept 4: In a bold move to curb pollution, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has issued closure notices to six industries in Byrnihat for non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The industries, including Shillong ISPAT and Rolling Mill, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited, Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, Jaintia Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd (Ferro Manganese), and Khasi Alloys Ltd, were found to have serious lapses in pollution control measures during a recent inspection.

The inspection revealed alarming levels of pollution, including PM2.5 levels exceeding the unhealthy air quality threshold. Despite multiple directives to control emissions, these industries failed to meet standards, leading to the MSPCB’s decision to shut them down.

The industries will remain closed until they achieve full compliance with environmental regulations. This move is part of the MSPCB’s efforts to curb pollution and protect the environment in Meghalaya.

