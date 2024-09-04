Nagaland: Dimapur Railway Station Beefs Up Security

NET Web Desk

Dimapur, September 4: In a bid to enhance security, three police checkpoints have been set up at all exit points of the Dimapur railway station. The checkpoints will operate round-the-clock, with officers stationed to verify the identities of incoming passengers.

On Monday, DC Dimapur Dr. Tinojongshi Chang, accompanied by representatives from the Police Commissionerate Dimapur, inspected the railway station. A meeting was also held with the Railway Protection Force to discuss security measures.

The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union expressed concern over the influx of illegal immigrants into the district, citing the lack of effective mechanisms to check it. The union pointed out that Dimapur is the only district in Nagaland not covered by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) since the state’s formation in 1963.

A delegation of the Naga Students’ Federation met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on July 9, seeking immediate intervention in matters requiring urgent attention, including the influx of illegal immigrants. The NSF demanded ILP monitoring cells at Dimapur railway station, airport, and all entry/exit points to Nagaland, as well as stringent implementation of the ILP regime in all districts.