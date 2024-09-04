Peace Agreement Signed Between Centre, Tripura Government And Insurgent Groups

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 4 – A historic peace agreement was signed today between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups, National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Memorandum of Settlement aims to bring peace and development to the Northeastern state, ending years of violence and insurgency.

Home Minister Shah praised the Modi government’s commitment to peace and development in the Northeast, stating that all peace agreements signed have been implemented.

Shah highlighted the central government’s Rs 2,500 crore development package for the Northeast, which has been implemented to boost the region’s growth.

The home minister noted that 12 important agreements have been signed to bring peace and prosperity to the Northeast, with three relating to Tripura, resulting in 10,000 people giving up arms and joining the mainstream.