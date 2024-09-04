Security Forces Conduct Search Operations, Ensure Movement of Essential Items In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 4: Security forces in Manipur have conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts, ensuring the safety and security of the region.

As part of the operation, the movement of essential items was facilitated through the escorting of 67 vehicles on NH-37 and 273 vehicles on NH-2. Strict security measures were enforced at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided on sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

Additionally, a total of 103 Nakas/Checkpoints were set up across different districts in Manipur, resulting in the detention of 212 individuals for various violations. The security crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state.