Arunachal Pradesh: Career Guidance Sessions Organised For Students In Bomdila

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 5: The District Labour & Employment Office in Bomdila recently organized career guidance sessions for students of Classes 10-12 under Project Paraamarsh. The sessions aimed to promote early career planning and awareness among students.

The sessions introduced students to the National Career Service Portal, a comprehensive platform that offers job prospects, counseling, and skill development resources. The portal is designed to help students make informed decisions about their future careers.

Project Paraamarsh is an initiative that seeks to guide students in making informed career choices and equip them with the necessary skills to succeed in their chosen fields. By providing access to the National Career Service Portal, the project aims to bridge the gap between education and employment.