Arunachal Pradesh: Teachers’ Day Celebration in 3-Mogto ST Assembly Constituency

Itanagar, Sept 5: In a ceremony held to commemorate Teachers’ Day, the educators of 3-Mogto ST Assembly Constituency were felicitated by ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, representing Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the local MLA.

The event aimed to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of the nation. ADC Jang Hakraso Kri addressed the gathering, praising the dedication and hard work of the teachers in Jang Sub Division, who often work in challenging conditions to provide quality education. He expressed admiration for their resilience and commitment to education.

The ceremony was a heartfelt celebration of the teachers’ tireless efforts to educate and inspire future generations. The felicitation ceremony served as a testament to the importance of teachers in society and the impact they have on shaping the minds of tomorrow.