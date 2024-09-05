Assam Cabinet Approves Key Measures For Indigenous Rights Under Clause 6

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 5: The Assam cabinet has decided to implement 57 out of 67 recommendations from the Justice Biplab Sarma committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, aiming to protect the land, language, and culture of Assam’s indigenous people.

The state government plans to implement these recommendations by April 15, 2025, across Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule areas, which will require consultation with local authorities and residents.

The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, mandates safeguards to preserve Assamese cultural, social, and linguistic identity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed this as a “historic milestone” for Assam, marking a significant effort to protect the rights of the state’s people since Independence.

Additionally, the cabinet approved an agreement with banks for insurance coverage for employees, providing enhanced compensation for death, disability, and illness.