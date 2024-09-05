Assam Govt Introduces Comprehensive Insurance Scheme For State Employees

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 5: The Assam government has announced a comprehensive insurance scheme for its employees, providing financial security to their families in case of accidental deaths, permanent and partial disabilities, and death due to illnesses.

Speaking in Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that this initiative aims to offer financial security to the families of state employees in the event of untimely death or disabilities resulting from accidents or disasters related to their duties.

Under this scheme, in the case of accidental death, the family of the deceased will receive Rs 1 crore. The same amount will be provided for permanent disabilities. For partial disabilities, an amount of Rs 80 lakh will be granted. Additionally, if an employee dies due to illness, their family will receive an extra Rs 10 lakh, which will be in addition to the government’s existing benefits.

Sarma emphasized that this scheme is a substantial step towards ensuring that employees and their families are protected and supported.