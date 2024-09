NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 6: In a major crackdown on trans-border smuggling, vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura seized a substantial quantity of contraband items worth ₹8,50,140 along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The seized items include ganja, eskuf, sugar, and foreign currency, among other contraband goods. The BSF troops have been actively combating smuggling activities along the border, and this seizure is a significant achievement in their efforts.