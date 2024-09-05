Development of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Nears Completion, 80% of Work Done: Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2024: The development of the Mata Tripureshwari Temple premises in Udaipur is progressing rapidly, with approximately 80 percent of the work already completed. The remaining construction is expected to be finalized within the current financial year, according to the latest update provided by the state’s Tourism Department.

The project aimed at transforming the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple into a major spiritual tourism center, is being funded under the Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Prasad Scheme’. So far, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has allocated Rs 25.62 crore for the ongoing construction work. In addition, the state government has contributed ₹13 crore towards the development, as confirmed by the Minister in charge of the Tourism department Sushanta Chowdhury in a written reply to the Assembly today.

“The ongoing development of the Mata Tripura Sundari Mandir is part of a broader initiative to promote religious tourism in Tripura,” stated the Tourism Minister. “We are committed to ensuring that the temple premises are equipped with world-class infrastructure to attract more tourists and enhance their spiritual experience.”

As per the latest reports, several crucial aspects of the temple’s infrastructure are already nearing completion. These include the construction of a retaining wall, a walkway, a mezzanine slab, and extensive plastering work. Furthermore, progress is being made on the installation of a sewage treatment plant and related pipelines, water supply systems, stormwater drains, landscaping, and vertical plantation.

Other facilities such as electrical systems, public restrooms, changing rooms, electrical and internal signage, and stormwater drainage systems are also under development. “In terms of structural work, we are in the final stages, and soon we will initiate work on the temple’s main entrance, the solar photovoltaic power system, and the renovation of public toilets,” an official overseeing the project remarked.

Meanwhile, the beautification of Neermahal, another key tourist attraction in the state, has been successfully completed under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ project. As part of this effort, a wide range of infrastructure has been developed, including a jetty, a gate at Rajghat, an open-air stage, site development, and a souvenir shop. Additionally, the area has been equipped with solar lighting, a ticket counter, a food kiosk, public conveniences, and solid waste management systems.

Neermahal Palace itself has also undergone significant renovation. “We have added a child care room and a VIP rest area for parents, ensuring that tourists have a comfortable experience when visiting Neermahal,” a Tourism Department spokesperson shared.

A total of Rs 7.13 crore has been spent on the development of Neermahal and Rajghat areas, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing the state’s tourism potential.

The combined efforts of the central and state governments are expected to elevate Tripura’s profile as a spiritual and cultural destination, drawing more visitors to the region in the coming years.