Medical Student Found Dead In Assam; Depression Suspected

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 5: A 24-year-old final-year student at Silchar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in his residence in Assam’s Cachar district, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The student was found hanging in his room on Tuesday night, prompting immediate police notification. Two handwritten notes were discovered, which family members confirmed were written by the student.

The notes indicated that the student struggled with acute depression and asserted that no one was responsible for his death. The police will examine the notes thoroughly as part of their investigation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.